EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person died in San Elizario Saturday morning.

According to a news release, deputies responded at about 11:30 a.m. to a welfare check of a man down on the 1300 block of Saltillo.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. Their identity has not yet been released.

The office’s Major Crimes Unit is looking into the case.

