EPCSO: Horizon man found with 145 pounds of marijuana after car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found 145 pounds of marijuana in a car following a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Horizon.

Mario Alberto Marquez, 28, was charged with Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds, under 2,000 and three outstanding traffic warrants following Sunday’s crash.

Sunday, EPCSO deputies were called to the intersection of Eastlake Boulevard and Peyton Road in the Horizon area to a chain-reaction crash. Deputies learned a driver rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the light, causing that vehicle to crash into the one in front of it.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle responsible for the crash fled the scene on foot, forcing deputies to search the surrounding neighborhood for him. Eventually, deputies say they identified Marquez as the driver and located him in a nearby neighborhood.

During a search of Marquez’s car, deputies say they found several bundles of marijuana weighing 145 pounds.

Marquez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on bonds totaling $51,343.