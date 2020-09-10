EPCSO asking for public’s help in locating wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender who was supposed to check into a halfway house in Horizon on Monday, but never arrived.

Daniel Joseph Mitchell was released from the Huntsville Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCH) Unit in Huntsville, Texas, on Monday. He was scheduled to arrive in El Paso on the same day. On arrival, he was supposed to notify TDCJ Parole and report to a halfway house at 1650 Horizon Blvd.

Mitchell never arrived, and a parole violation warrant was issued.

He is currently on parole for failure to comply with sex offender registration. Mitchell is a registered sex offender for the offense of indecency with a child/contact; the victim is a 14-year-old female.

If you have information on Mitchell’s location, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office t (915) 538-2008.