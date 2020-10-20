EPCSO arrests one of El Paso Crime Stoppers’ most wanted fugitives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of El Paso Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

EPCSO deputies located 61-year-old Abel Montoya at a residence located on the 7400 block of Phoenix Avenue in East El Paso.

Montoya was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant for continuous indecency with a child sexual contact, with a total bond of $20,000.

No other information is available at this time.