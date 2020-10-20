EPCSO arrests one of El Paso Crime Stoppers’ most wanted fugitives

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of El Paso Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

EPCSO deputies located 61-year-old Abel Montoya at a residence located on the 7400 block of Phoenix Avenue in East El Paso.

Montoya was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant for continuous indecency with a child sexual contact, with a total bond of $20,000.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoans wait hours in drive-thru line to get free flu shots amid a sharp coronavirus spike

First-time voters

funeral homes prepare for deaths surge

Cabrera, Fenenbock named in Lawsuit

Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on 'The Voice'

Wild strip club fight led to Army soldier’s murder

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime