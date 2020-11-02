EPCSO arrests man accused of filing false report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 48-year-old El Paso man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a false report about an individual who threatened him with a gun.

Adrian Cisneros. Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.

Adrian Cisneros was arrested and charged with false report to an officer, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.

The arrest arose from an incident that started around 12:20 pm. on Friday when EPCSO deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 14800 block of Greg Dr. in reference to a subject with a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies met with Cisneros, who stated that while working at the business an unknown subject arrived at the business and threatened him with a handgun. Cisneros stated he was able to get away from the unknown subject and managed to lock the subject inside the business.

Deputies attempted to make contact with a male subject believed to be barricaded inside the business but were unsuccessful. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were requested to the location. At about 4:30 p.m., the Emergency Response Team made entry into the business, but did not find any other individuals inside the business.

Cisneros was unable to corroborate details of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

