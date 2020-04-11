EPCSO arrests Canutillo man accused of stealing car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing a car in Cautillo Thursday.

Ramon Acosta, 26, is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention, Unauthorized use of Vehicle, and Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30,000.

According to EPCSO, they were called to the 7000 block of First Street in Canutillo to reports of a stolen vehicle. The victim was able to provide deputies a description of the suspect which helped them identify Acosta as the suspect.

The vehicle was located at a home in the 100 block of De Leon Drive and Acosta was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center. His bonds total $23,000.

Jail records show Acosta was arrested earlier this year for Theft of Property. He was released on bond February 28.

Borderland residents are reminded to keep your car doors locked and remove valuables when leaving your vehicle.