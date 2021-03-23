EPCSO arrest man with three outstanding warrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man on Saturday after a subject disturbing call.

Tomas Rocha, 37, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with criminal trespass, theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and unlawful use of criminal instruments on bonds totaling $15,500.

On Saturday, EPCSO deputies were called to the intersection of Montana Avenue and Desert Meadows Road in reference to a subject disturbing. When they arrived, deputies discovered that Rocha wanted for three outstanding warrants.