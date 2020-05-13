EPCSO arrest man on theft charges

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man wanted on an outstanding warrant last week and were able to recover a stolen vehicle.

Marco Antonio Silva, 20, is charged with Theft of Property following the investigation. According to EPCSO, detectives at the East Montana Patrol station initiated an investigation that led them to a home in the 12820 block of Tennyson in Sparks.

On May 6, deputies arrested Silva on an outstanding warrant and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

