EPCSO Animal Cruelty Unit investigating horses’ death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators with the County’s Animal Welfare Unit are hoping to identify the owners of several horses in various stages of decomposition in Clint, Texas.

According to investigators, they were called to the area of 1200 Robert’s Ranch Road in Clint, to reports of multiple dead horses. Upon arrival, they located three horses in various stages of decomposition.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Animal Cruelty is conducting an investigation to determine the person and people responsible for the act of cruelty toward the horses.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the East Montana Patrol Station at 915-856-4875.