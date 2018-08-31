EPCSO: Alleged bounty hunters pose as law enforcement, take woman from home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From left to right) Michael Nelson, Angel Valles, Juan Montes, Cristian Jurado, Jeremy Johnson [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Five men are in custody after allegedly working together to kidnap a woman from her home in Clint.

According to a news release, the men arrived at the woman's house armed with guns and wearing law enforcement uniforms. They reportedly forced themselves into the home without her consent.

Investigators say the men searched the victim's house for her ex-husband, who they claimed had outstanding warrants.

The suspects then unlawfully took the woman from her home, and released her once she convinced her ex-husband to turn himself over to them.

Officials say the men were working as private fugitive recovery agents -- commonly known as bounty hunters -- and were not associated with any law enforcement agencies.

Deputies arrested the following suspects on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the incident: