EPCSO: Alleged bounty hunters pose as law enforcement, take woman from home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Five men are in custody after allegedly working together to kidnap a woman from her home in Clint.
According to a news release, the men arrived at the woman's house armed with guns and wearing law enforcement uniforms. They reportedly forced themselves into the home without her consent.
Investigators say the men searched the victim's house for her ex-husband, who they claimed had outstanding warrants.
The suspects then unlawfully took the woman from her home, and released her once she convinced her ex-husband to turn himself over to them.
Officials say the men were working as private fugitive recovery agents -- commonly known as bounty hunters -- and were not associated with any law enforcement agencies.
Deputies arrested the following suspects on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the incident:
- Michael Nelson
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony: $25,000
- Impersonating public servant: $5,000
- Unlawful carrying weapon (handgun): $2,000
- Angel Valles
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony: $25,000
- Impersonating public servant: $5,000
- Juan Montes
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony: $25,000
- Cristian Jurado
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony: $25,000
- Jeremy Johnson
- Burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony: $25,000