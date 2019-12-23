Elderly woman injured when alleged drunk driver crashed into Northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An elderly woman was critically injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into her home Monday morning.

The El Paso Police Department said Ruriko Denison, 87, was asleep in her bedroom when a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Margaret Cantu, 41, crashed into the home in the 4700 block of Junction.

Police said Cantu was going south on Kenworthy at “excessive speed” and crashed after “losing control of the vehicle.”

Denison was taken to University Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Cantu was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated assault and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $250,000 bond.