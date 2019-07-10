El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for this week

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Johnson, Olympia Victoria
- W/F
- Age: 19
- 5’03” 173 lbs.
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Burglary of Vehicle
- $3,500 Bond
Montejano Hernandez, Luis A.
- H/M
- Age: 34
- 6’00” 120 lbs.
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- $150,000 Bond
Porras, Lorena
- H/F
- Age: 30
- 5’04” 145 lbs.
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Theft Prop>$750<$2,500 x 3
- $2,000 Bond; $2,500 Bond x 2
Jones, Bryant Curk
- B/M
- Age: 43
- 5’07” 200 lbs.
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Cruelty to Non-Livestock/Failure to Provide
- $3,500 Bond
Tollens, Deziree
- B/F
- Age: 27
- 5’07” 140 lbs.
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Theft O/$100 U/$750
- $5,000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Schmidt, Bailee Elizabeth
- DOB: 23 years old
- 5’8″ 130 lbs.
- Hair: Blond or Strawberry
- Eyes: Blue
- Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1<1G
Rodriguez, Marcia Paloma
- DOB: 23 years old
- 5’3″ 130 lbs.
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Castillo, Matthew Miguel
- DOB: 34 years old
- 5’8″ 165 lbs.
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: Evading arrest DET/ W/VEH /POSS CS PG 1>=4G<200G
Medina, Vianca
- DOB: 21 years old
- 5’5″ 120 lbs.
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: Harassment
Goodwin, Cameron Lamar
- DOB: 34 years old
- 6’2″ 195 lbs.
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: Evading arrest DET W/PREV CONVICTION/ POSS CS PG 1<1G /TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR