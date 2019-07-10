El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for this week

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Johnson, Olympia Victoria

W/F

Age: 19

5’03” 173 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Burglary of Vehicle

$3,500 Bond

Montejano Hernandez, Luis A.

H/M

Age: 34

6’00” 120 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

$150,000 Bond

Porras, Lorena

H/F

Age: 30

5’04” 145 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Theft Prop>$750<$2,500 x 3

$2,000 Bond; $2,500 Bond x 2

Jones, Bryant Curk

B/M

Age: 43

5’07” 200 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Cruelty to Non-Livestock/Failure to Provide

$3,500 Bond

Tollens, Deziree

B/F

Age: 27

5’07” 140 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Theft O/$100 U/$750

$5,000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Schmidt, Bailee Elizabeth

DOB: 23 years old

5’8″ 130 lbs.

Hair: Blond or Strawberry

Eyes: Blue

Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1<1G

Rodriguez, Marcia Paloma

DOB: 23 years old

5’3″ 130 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Castillo, Matthew Miguel

DOB: 34 years old

5’8″ 165 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: Evading arrest DET/ W/VEH /POSS CS PG 1>=4G<200G

Medina, Vianca

DOB: 21 years old

5’5″ 120 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: Harassment

Goodwin, Cameron Lamar