El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for the first week of October

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
David Gomez
Age: 28
5’11”
160 lbs
Brown Hair/Brown eyes
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member – $3,000 bond
Possession CS PG1<1G – $100,000 bond
Juan Carillo
Age: 22
5’7″
150 lbs
Brown Hair / Brown Eyes
Burglary of a Habitation – No Bond
Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x2 – No Bond
Steven Swindler
Age: 36
6’1″
215 lbs
Black Hair/ Brown eyes
Theft of Property < $2,5000 2/more convictions – $5,000 bond
Esther Barron-Fuentes
Age: 43
5’01”
160 lbs
Brown Hair/Brown Eyes
Theft of Property < $2,5000 2/more convictions – $3,000 bond
David Lee Moore
Age: 22
5’10”
140 lbs
Black Hair/Brown Eyes
Possession CS PG1<1G – $9,000 bond
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Luis Meza
Age: 21
5’9″
148 lbs
Black Hair/Brown Eyes
Burglary of Building – No Bond
Abraham Ramirez
Age: 27
5’7″
180 lbs
Black Hair/Brown Eyes
3 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon/Assault bi Fam/House Member w/in 12 months – No Bond
Miguel Hardemon
Age: 41
5’5″
184 lbs
Brown Hair/Brown Eyes
Driving While intoxicated 3rd or More – No Bond
Margarita Yvette Moncada
Age: 34
5’4″
275 lbs
Brown Hair/Brown Eyes
Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – No Bond
Arleth Susana Calzada
Age: 23
5’4″
155 lbs
Brown Hair/Brown Eyes
Robbery – No Bond