El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for the first week of October

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

David Gomez

Age: 28

5’11”

160 lbs

Brown Hair/Brown eyes

Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member – $3,000 bond

Possession CS PG1<1G – $100,000 bond

Juan Carillo

Age: 22

5’7″

150 lbs

Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Burglary of a Habitation – No Bond

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x2 – No Bond

Steven Swindler

Age: 36

6’1″

215 lbs

Black Hair/ Brown eyes

Theft of Property < $2,5000 2/more convictions – $5,000 bond

Esther Barron-Fuentes

Age: 43

5’01”

160 lbs

Brown Hair/Brown Eyes

Theft of Property < $2,5000 2/more convictions – $3,000 bond

David Lee Moore

Age: 22

5’10”

140 lbs

Black Hair/Brown Eyes





Possession CS PG1<1G – $9,000 bond





EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Luis Meza

Age: 21

5’9″

148 lbs

Black Hair/Brown Eyes

Burglary of Building – No Bond

Abraham Ramirez

Age: 27

5’7″

180 lbs

Black Hair/Brown Eyes

3 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon/Assault bi Fam/House Member w/in 12 months – No Bond

Miguel Hardemon

Age: 41

5’5″

184 lbs

Brown Hair/Brown Eyes

Driving While intoxicated 3rd or More – No Bond

Margarita Yvette Moncada

Age: 34

5’4″

275 lbs

Brown Hair/Brown Eyes

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – No Bond

Arleth Susana Calzada

Age: 23

5’4″

155 lbs

Brown Hair/Brown Eyes

Robbery – No Bond

