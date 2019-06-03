El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for the first week of June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Departmtne

Cano, Jesus Manuel

H/M

Age: 36

5’07” 190 lbs.

Bald/Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Poss CS PG1>=1G <4G x 3 2@ $5000 Each; $2500 Bond

$2500 Bond

Evading Arrest Detention $2500 Bond

Valenzuela, Rejino Nathan

H/M

Age: 39

6’01” 265 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Viol Bond/Protective Order $5000 Bond

Garcia, Lee Anthony

H/M

Age: 32

5’05” 160 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>= $200 $5000 Bond

Salazar, Mark A

H/M

Age: 31

5’07” 183 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property < = $100<$750 $2000 Bond

Fanning, Katherine

W/F

Age: 55

5’04” 165 lbs.

Red Hair Green Eyes

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 $5000 Bond

THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 $5000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDEZ, NORMA PATRICIA

DOB: 43 years old

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 120 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: $5,000

RAMOS, FELIPE

DOB: 37 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: $100,000

ALIRE, RICARDO ANDRE

DOB: 24 years old

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 185 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY / PROH WEAPON

Bond: $41,000

JACQUEZ, IRENE

DOB: 33 years old

Height: 5’3”

Weight: 155 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: 2 COUNTS MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G <200G

Bond: $75,000

DURON, PAUL