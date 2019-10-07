El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Griselda Hernandez
- Age: 19
- 5’3″, 165 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 >1G<4G
- Bond: $51,000
Brian Uriel Juarez
- Age: 28
- 5’9″; 174 lbs
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession Marijuana< = 2,000 lbs> 50lbs
- Bond: N/A
Claudia Esparza
- Age: 33
- 5’3″; 151 lbs
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: 2 counts Possession Controlled Substance PG1<4G<200G/1G<4G
- Bond: $50,000
Robert Killebrew
- Age: 30
- 5’5″; 150 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery/Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Uriel Anchondo
- Age: 30
- 5’6″; 165 lbs
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Accident Involving Death/Manslaughter
- Bond: $700,000
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jorge Gomez
- Age: 31
- 5’6″; 130 lbs
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon; Evading Arrest w/ Vehicle (2 Counts)
- Bond: $61,000
Norma P. Hernandez
- Age: 43
- 5’5″; 120 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property.=$100<$750
- Bond: $3,000
Hector Sepulveda
- Age: 43
- 5’8″; 255lbs
- Brown hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted For: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $35,000
Victoria Fernandez
- Age: 41
- 5’2″; 148 lbs
- Brown hair, Blue eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property > = $100<$750
- Bond: $3,000
Alejandro Cabral
- Age: 24
- 5’10”, 225 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Violation of Protective Order, Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $50,000