El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Griselda Hernandez

Age: 19

5’3″, 165 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 >1G<4G

Bond: $51,000

Brian Uriel Juarez

Age: 28

5’9″; 174 lbs

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Marijuana< = 2,000 lbs> 50lbs

Bond: N/A

Claudia Esparza

Age: 33

5’3″; 151 lbs

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: 2 counts Possession Controlled Substance PG1<4G<200G/1G<4G

Bond: $50,000

Robert Killebrew

Age: 30

5’5″; 150 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery/Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Uriel Anchondo

Age: 30

5’6″; 165 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Accident Involving Death/Manslaughter

Bond: $700,000

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jorge Gomez

Age: 31

5’6″; 130 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon; Evading Arrest w/ Vehicle (2 Counts)

Bond: $61,000

Norma P. Hernandez

Age: 43

5’5″; 120 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property.=$100<$750

Bond: $3,000

Hector Sepulveda

Age: 43

5’8″; 255lbs

Brown hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted For: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $35,000







Victoria Fernandez

Age: 41

5’2″; 148 lbs

Brown hair, Blue eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property > = $100<$750

Bond: $3,000

Alejandro Cabral