El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 21

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Claudia Baeza

  • Age: 42
  • 5’3′, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance Over 4 grans less than 200 grams
  • Bond: $101,000

Joshua Alderete

  • Age: 23
  • 5’11”, 194 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bond: $101,000

Oscar Galicia

  • Age: 24
  • 5’10”, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
  • No Bond

Gerardo Moreno

  • Age: 45
  • 5’6″, 177 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bond: $100,000

Treasure Garrett

  • Age: 20
  • 5’7″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • No Bond

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bridgett Stevens

  • Age: 41
  • 5’2″, 110 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

Sarah Ann Gary

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation
  • Bond: $5,000

Enrique Acosta

  • Age: 50
  • 5’6″, 240 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
  • Bond: $2,500

Abraham Camarena

  • Age: 38
  • 6’1″, 200 lbs
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft More than $2,500 with two or more Prior Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
  • Bond: $141,000

Najib Joseph Scander

  • Age: 42
  • 5’8″; 220 lbs
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30,000
  • Bond: $185,000

