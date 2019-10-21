El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 21

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Claudia Baeza

Age: 42

5’3′, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance Over 4 grans less than 200 grams

Bond: $101,000

Joshua Alderete

Age: 23

5’11”, 194 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bond: $101,000

Oscar Galicia

Age: 24

5’10”, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

No Bond

Gerardo Moreno

Age: 45

5’6″, 177 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bond: $100,000

Treasure Garrett

Age: 20

5’7″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance

No Bond

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bridgett Stevens

Age: 41

5’2″, 110 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Sarah Ann Gary

Age: 26

5’7″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation

Bond: $5,000

Enrique Acosta

Age: 50

5’6″, 240 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Bond: $2,500

Abraham Camarena

Age: 38

6’1″, 200 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft More than $2,500 with two or more Prior Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $141,000

Najib Joseph Scander