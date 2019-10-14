El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 14

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Abraham Camarena

  • Age: 38
  • 6’1″, 200 lbs
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
  • Bond: $141,000

Armando Jacob Ramirez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’6″, 140 lbs
  • Brown hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Robbery
  • Bond: None

Hector Barraza

  • Age: 48
  • 5’10”; 140 lbs
  • Brown hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Robbery
  • Bond: None

Sophia Stevens

  • 53
  • 5’6″; 110 lbs
  • Red/Auburn Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
  • Bond: $100,000

Jesus Rivas Quintanar

  • Age: 43
  • Wanted For: Two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child / Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14
  • Bond: $100,000

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ernesto Correa

  • Age: 39
  • 5’11”; 175 lbs
  • Black hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Forgery – to Defraud of Harm Another
  • Bond: $10,000

Lorenzo Hernandez

  • Age: 40
  • 6’00”; 175 lbs
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice
  • Bond: $20,000

Najib Joseph Scander

  • Age: 42
  • 5’8″; 220 lbs
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30,000
  • Bond: $185,000

Enrique Chavira

  • Age: 40
  • 5’6″; 172 lbs
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $50,000

Many Sylvester Martinez

  • Age: 33
  • 6’00”; 165lbs
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Theft Over $2,500 under $30,000
  • Bond: $15,000

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime