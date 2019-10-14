El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 14

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Abraham Camarena

Age: 38

6’1″, 200 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $141,000

Armando Jacob Ramirez

Age: 22

5’6″, 140 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted For: Robbery

Bond: None

Hector Barraza

Age: 48

5’10”; 140 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted For: Robbery

Bond: None

Sophia Stevens

53

5’6″; 110 lbs

Red/Auburn Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $100,000

Jesus Rivas Quintanar

Age: 43

Wanted For: Two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child / Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14

Bond: $100,000

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ernesto Correa

Age: 39

5’11”; 175 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted For: Forgery – to Defraud of Harm Another

Bond: $10,000

Lorenzo Hernandez

Age: 40

6’00”; 175 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice

Bond: $20,000

Najib Joseph Scander

Age: 42

5’8″; 220 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30,000

Bond: $185,000

Enrique Chavira

Age: 40

5’6″; 172 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $50,000

Many Sylvester Martinez