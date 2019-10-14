El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 14

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Abraham Camarena
- Age: 38
- 6’1″, 200 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
- Bond: $141,000
Armando Jacob Ramirez
- Age: 22
- 5’6″, 140 lbs
- Brown hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted For: Robbery
- Bond: None
Hector Barraza
- Age: 48
- 5’10”; 140 lbs
- Brown hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted For: Robbery
- Bond: None
Sophia Stevens
- 53
- 5’6″; 110 lbs
- Red/Auburn Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
- Bond: $100,000
Jesus Rivas Quintanar
- Age: 43
- Wanted For: Two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child / Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14
- Bond: $100,000
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Ernesto Correa
- Age: 39
- 5’11”; 175 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted For: Forgery – to Defraud of Harm Another
- Bond: $10,000
Lorenzo Hernandez
- Age: 40
- 6’00”; 175 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice
- Bond: $20,000
Najib Joseph Scander
- Age: 42
- 5’8″; 220 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30,000
- Bond: $185,000
Enrique Chavira
- Age: 40
- 5’6″; 172 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $50,000
Many Sylvester Martinez
- Age: 33
- 6’00”; 165lbs
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Theft Over $2,500 under $30,000
- Bond: $15,000