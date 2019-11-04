El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 4

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sarah Ann Gary

Age: 26

5’7″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation

Bond: $5,000

Alejandro Salazar-Wootten

Age: 38

5’6″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ Prev Conviction

Bond: No Bond

Abraham Camarena

Age: 38

6’1″, 200 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G, Property Theft < $2,500 with 2/more Previous Convictions 4x

Bond: $141,000 (each count)

Angel Abel Duran

Age: 35

5’10”, 200 pounds

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions 3X

Bond: $40,000

Fernando Veloz

Age: 46

5’7″, 224 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Items <5 (3x), Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly (2x)

Bond: $25,000 total

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Barbara Chavez

Age: 48

5’2″, 144 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance 4G<200G, Possession of a controlled Substance <1G

Bond: N/A

Marcos Natividad

Age: 45

5’10”, 157 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $51,000

Rene Puga

Age: 49

5’5″, 180 pounds

Brown Eyes, Brown Hair

Wanted: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Juan Reyes

Age: 28

5’4″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, 2 Counts Criminal Mischief>$1,500<$20,000

Bond: N/A

Mark Portillo