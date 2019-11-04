El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 4

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sarah Ann Gary
- Age: 26
- 5’7″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation
- Bond: $5,000
Alejandro Salazar-Wootten
- Age: 38
- 5’6″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ Prev Conviction
- Bond: No Bond
Abraham Camarena
- Age: 38
- 6’1″, 200 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G, Property Theft < $2,500 with 2/more Previous Convictions 4x
- Bond: $141,000 (each count)
Angel Abel Duran
- Age: 35
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions 3X
- Bond: $40,000
Fernando Veloz
- Age: 46
- 5’7″, 224 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Items <5 (3x), Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly (2x)
- Bond: $25,000 total
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Barbara Chavez
- Age: 48
- 5’2″, 144 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance 4G<200G, Possession of a controlled Substance <1G
- Bond: N/A
Marcos Natividad
- Age: 45
- 5’10”, 157 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
- Bond: $51,000
Rene Puga
- Age: 49
- 5’5″, 180 pounds
- Brown Eyes, Brown Hair
- Wanted: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Juan Reyes
- Age: 28
- 5’4″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, 2 Counts Criminal Mischief>$1,500<$20,000
- Bond: N/A
Mark Portillo
- Age: 30
- 5’8″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
- Bond: $50,000