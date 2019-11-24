El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE
Jasmine Gallegos
- Age: 26
- 5’6″, 103 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Building
- Bond: $5,0000
Aaron N. Dominguez-Hyatt
- Age: 35
- 5’6″, 230 pounds
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle
- Bond $7,500
Shanique Thornton
- Age: 28
- 5’6″, 130 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Theft
- Bond: $10,000
Ismael Gutierrez
- Age: 37
- 5’9″, 190 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicle
- Bond: $1,500
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Victor Mendoza
- Age: 29
- 5’4″, 140 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault Peace Officer/Judge/ 3 Counts of Harassment of Public Servant
- Bond: N/A
Christina Apodaca
- Age: 38
- 5’2″, 165 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Driving while Intoxicated w/ Child Under 15 YOA
- Bond: $100,000
Rene Fogg
- Age: 47
- 5’11”, 230 pounds
- Bald, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance >=1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000
Michael Martinez
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Bond: $101,000
Ricardo Marquez
- Age: 19
- 5’8″, 211 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance >= 1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000