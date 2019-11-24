El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE

Jasmine Gallegos

Age: 26

5’6″, 103 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Building

Bond: $5,0000

Aaron N. Dominguez-Hyatt

Age: 35

5’6″, 230 pounds

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle

Bond $7,500

Shanique Thornton

Age: 28

5’6″, 130 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Theft

Bond: $10,000

Ismael Gutierrez

Age: 37

5’9″, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicle

Bond: $1,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Victor Mendoza

Age: 29

5’4″, 140 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault Peace Officer/Judge/ 3 Counts of Harassment of Public Servant

Bond: N/A

Christina Apodaca

Age: 38

5’2″, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Driving while Intoxicated w/ Child Under 15 YOA

Bond: $100,000

Rene Fogg

Age: 47

5’11”, 230 pounds

Bald, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance >=1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

Michael Martinez

Age: 26

5’10”, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $101,000

Ricardo Marquez