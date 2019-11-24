El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE

Jasmine Gallegos

  • Age: 26
  • 5’6″, 103 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $5,0000

Aaron N. Dominguez-Hyatt

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 230 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle
  • Bond $7,500

Shanique Thornton

  • Age: 28
  • 5’6″, 130 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Theft
  • Bond: $10,000

Ismael Gutierrez

  • Age: 37
  • 5’9″, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicle
  • Bond: $1,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Victor Mendoza

  • Age: 29
  • 5’4″, 140 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault Peace Officer/Judge/ 3 Counts of Harassment of Public Servant
  • Bond: N/A

Christina Apodaca

  • Age: 38
  • 5’2″, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Driving while Intoxicated w/ Child Under 15 YOA
  • Bond: $100,000

Rene Fogg

  • Age: 47
  • 5’11”, 230 pounds
  • Bald, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance >=1G<4G
  • Bond: $100,000

Michael Martinez

  • Age: 26
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Bond: $101,000

Ricardo Marquez

  • Age: 19
  • 5’8″, 211 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance >= 1G<4G
  • Bond: $100,000

