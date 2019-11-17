El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 18

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Adrian Campbell

Age: 34

5’6″, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 w/ 2 Prev Convictions

Bond: $75,000

Jose Ramon Bautista

Age: 43

5’7″, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Serious Bodily Injuries

Bond: $5,000

Ricky Rocky Hernandez

Age: 36

5’10”, 185 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property > = $2,500<$30,000

Bond: $15,000

Ricardo Lira Jr.

Age: 43

5’8″, 170 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: No Bond

Sarah Ann Gary

Age: 26

5’7″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Amy Marie Hendrix

Age: 36

5’5″, 180 pounds

Blond or Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $101,000

Luis Acuña

Age: 34

6’1″, 300 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact/Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: Victim Under 14

Bond: $40,000

Shakur Mondale Tillman

Age: 22

5’8″, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown/Hazel Eyes

Wanted For: Harassment of Public Servant

Bond: $50,000

Juan Duran

Age: 30

5’7″, 150 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: N/A

Nila Frias Ortiz