El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 18

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Adrian Campbell

  • Age: 34
  • 5’6″, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 w/ 2 Prev Convictions
  • Bond: $75,000

Jose Ramon Bautista

  • Age: 43
  • 5’7″, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Serious Bodily Injuries
  • Bond: $5,000

Ricky Rocky Hernandez

  • Age: 36
  • 5’10”, 185 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property > = $2,500<$30,000
  • Bond: $15,000

Ricardo Lira Jr.

  • Age: 43
  • 5’8″, 170 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: No Bond

Sarah Ann Gary

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Amy Marie Hendrix

  • Age: 36
  • 5’5″, 180 pounds
  • Blond or Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
  • Bond: $101,000

Luis Acuña

  • Age: 34
  • 6’1″, 300 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact/Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: Victim Under 14
  • Bond: $40,000

Shakur Mondale Tillman

  • Age: 22
  • 5’8″, 150 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown/Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted For: Harassment of Public Servant
  • Bond: $50,000

Juan Duran

  • Age: 30
  • 5’7″, 150 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or More
  • Bond: N/A

Nila Frias Ortiz

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance <= 200G < 400G
  • Bond: $50,000

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime