El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 18

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Adrian Campbell
- Age: 34
- 5’6″, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 w/ 2 Prev Convictions
- Bond: $75,000
Jose Ramon Bautista
- Age: 43
- 5’7″, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Serious Bodily Injuries
- Bond: $5,000
Ricky Rocky Hernandez
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 185 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property > = $2,500<$30,000
- Bond: $15,000
Ricardo Lira Jr.
- Age: 43
- 5’8″, 170 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: No Bond
Sarah Ann Gary
- Age: 26
- 5’7″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transportation
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Amy Marie Hendrix
- Age: 36
- 5’5″, 180 pounds
- Blond or Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
- Bond: $101,000
Luis Acuña
- Age: 34
- 6’1″, 300 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact/Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: Victim Under 14
- Bond: $40,000
Shakur Mondale Tillman
- Age: 22
- 5’8″, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown/Hazel Eyes
- Wanted For: Harassment of Public Servant
- Bond: $50,000
Juan Duran
- Age: 30
- 5’7″, 150 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: N/A
Nila Frias Ortiz
- Age: 35
- 5’6″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance <= 200G < 400G
- Bond: $50,000