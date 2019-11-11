El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 11

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jonathan Cabot Fletcher

Age: 31

6’1″, 199 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Violation bond/Protective order, Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $4,000

Ricardo Lira Jr.

Age: 43

5’8″, 170 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: No Bond

Phenol Dante Victor Jr.

Age: 28

6’1″, 246 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation, Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

Bond: $6,500

Michael Bargas

Age: 31

5’10”, 155 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation

Bond: $75,000

Fernando Veloz

Age: 46

5’7″, 224 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Items <5 (3x), Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly (2x)

Bond: $25,000 total

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Gilbert Gonzalez

Age: 46

Unknown Height, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance = 1G<4G

Bond: $50,000

Robert Lara

Age: 28

5’7″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: No Bond

Anahi Briones

Age: 23

5’4″, 227 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance >=400g

Bond: $100,000

Akia Berrien

Age: 24

6’1″, 167 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: No Bond

Maria Griselda Nieto-Castaneda