El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 11

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jonathan Cabot Fletcher

  • Age: 31
  • 6’1″, 199 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation bond/Protective order, Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $4,000

Ricardo Lira Jr.

  • Age: 43
  • 5’8″, 170 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: No Bond

Phenol Dante Victor Jr.

  • Age: 28
  • 6’1″, 246 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation, Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
  • Bond: $6,500

Michael Bargas

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 155 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bond: $75,000

Fernando Veloz

  • Age: 46
  • 5’7″, 224 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Items <5 (3x), Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly (2x)
  • Bond: $25,000 total

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Gilbert Gonzalez

  • Age: 46
  • Unknown Height, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance = 1G<4G
  • Bond: $50,000

Robert Lara

  • Age: 28
  • 5’7″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: No Bond

Anahi Briones

  • Age: 23
  • 5’4″, 227 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance >=400g
  • Bond: $100,000

Akia Berrien

  • Age: 24
  • 6’1″, 167 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: No Bond

Maria Griselda Nieto-Castaneda

  • Age: 30
  • 5’8″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance <28G
  • Bond: $100,000

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime