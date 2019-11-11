El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for November 11

EL PASO, Texas — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jonathan Cabot Fletcher
- Age: 31
- 6’1″, 199 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Violation bond/Protective order, Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $4,000
Ricardo Lira Jr.
- Age: 43
- 5’8″, 170 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: No Bond
Phenol Dante Victor Jr.
- Age: 28
- 6’1″, 246 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation, Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
- Bond: $6,500
Michael Bargas
- Age: 31
- 5’10”, 155 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
- Bond: $75,000
Fernando Veloz
- Age: 46
- 5’7″, 224 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Items <5 (3x), Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly (2x)
- Bond: $25,000 total
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Gilbert Gonzalez
- Age: 46
- Unknown Height, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance = 1G<4G
- Bond: $50,000
Robert Lara
- Age: 28
- 5’7″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: No Bond
Anahi Briones
- Age: 23
- 5’4″, 227 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance >=400g
- Bond: $100,000
Akia Berrien
- Age: 24
- 6’1″, 167 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: No Bond
Maria Griselda Nieto-Castaneda
- Age: 30
- 5’8″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance <28G
- Bond: $100,000