El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

McKensey, Brian

Courtesy EPPD

B/M

Age: 26

5’06” 155 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $5000 Bond

Herrera, Diana

Courtesy EPPD

H/F

Age: 26

5’02” 150 lbs.

Blond Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property >=$100<$750 x3 $3500; $1000; $500 Bond (Each)

Theft of Property<$100 W/Prev Conviction $500 Bond

Flores, Adrian

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 28

5’10” 160 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Violation of Protective Order $5000 Bond

Gomez, David

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 28

5’11” 160 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $3000 Bond

Espinoza, Willie

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 33

5’05” 120 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property >=$2500<$30K $3500 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

MARTINEZ, JESSICA

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 34 years old

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: N/A

MUNOZ, MARIA ELENA

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 29 years old

Height: 5’14

Weight: 200 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: N/A

BIDWELL, KAMERON TAYLOR

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 20 years old

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 220 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

Bond: $50,000

DOMINGUEZ, NANCY

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 37 years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 245 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

FRAUSTO, DANIEL

Courtesy EPCSO