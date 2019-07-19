El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

McKensey, Brian

  • B/M
  • Age: 26
  • 5’06” 155 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $5000 Bond

Herrera, Diana

  • H/F
  • Age: 26
  • 5’02” 150 lbs.
  • Blond Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Property >=$100<$750 x3 $3500; $1000; $500 Bond (Each)
  • Theft of Property<$100 W/Prev Conviction $500 Bond

Flores, Adrian

  • H/M
  • Age: 28
  • 5’10” 160 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Violation of Protective Order $5000 Bond

Gomez, David

  • H/M
  • Age: 28
  • 5’11” 160 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $3000 Bond

Espinoza, Willie

  • H/M
  • Age: 33
  • 5’05” 120 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Property >=$2500<$30K $3500 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

MARTINEZ, JESSICA

  • DOB: 34 years old
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: 160 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Bond: N/A

MUNOZ, MARIA ELENA

  • DOB: 29 years old
  • Height: 5’14
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
  • Bond: N/A

BIDWELL, KAMERON TAYLOR

  • DOB: 20 years old
  • Height: 6’0”
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
  • Bond: $50,000

DOMINGUEZ, NANCY

  • DOB: 37 years old
  • Height: 5’4”
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
  • Bond: $100,000

FRAUSTO, DANIEL

  • DOB: 18 years old
  • Height: 5’3”
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION
  • Bond: $3,000

