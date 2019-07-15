El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 12-18

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Montejano Hernandez, Luis A.
- H/M
- Age: 34
- 6’00” 120 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child $150,000 Bond
Roman, Aleacim
- H/M
- Age: 21
- 5’10” 210 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material
- $5000 Bond
- Criminal Mischief $100 < $750 $2000 Bond
San Miguel, Tomas
- H/M
- Age: 44
- 5’09” 240 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon $50,000 Bond
Leyva, Jesus R.
- H/M
- Age: 18
- 5’09” 165 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3500 Bond
Shipman, Michael
- B/M
- Age: 24
- 6’00” 170 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Possession of Marijuana x2 $2500 Bond (Each)
- Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals $2500 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
ALANIZ, ANTONIO C
- DOB: 34 years old
- Height: N/A
- Weight: N/A
- Hair: N/A Eyes: N/A
- Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- Bond: $60,000
GOMEZ, LETICIA ADILENE
- DOB: 27 years old
- Height: 5’1”
- Weight: 130 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- Bond: N/A
HALL, LYDIA THERESA
- DOB: 33 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
- Bond: N/A
BROWN, GOLDEN LOVE
- DOB: 23 years old
- Height: 5’9”
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- Bond: N/A
FLORES, OMAR
- DOB: 55 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 143 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
- Bond: $41,000