El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 12-18

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Montejano Hernandez, Luis A.

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 34

6’00” 120 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child $150,000 Bond

Roman, Aleacim

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 21

5’10” 210 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material

$5000 Bond

Criminal Mischief $100 < $750 $2000 Bond

San Miguel, Tomas

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 44

5’09” 240 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon $50,000 Bond

Leyva, Jesus R.

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 18

5’09” 165 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3500 Bond

Shipman, Michael

Courtesy EPPD

B/M

Age: 24

6’00” 170 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Possession of Marijuana x2 $2500 Bond (Each)

Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals $2500 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

ALANIZ, ANTONIO C

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 34 years old

Height: N/A

Weight: N/A

Hair: N/A Eyes: N/A

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $60,000

GOMEZ, LETICIA ADILENE

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 27 years old

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 130 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: N/A

HALL, LYDIA THERESA

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 33 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 220 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

Bond: N/A

BROWN, GOLDEN LOVE

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 23 years old

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: N/A

FLORES, OMAR

Courtesy EPCSO