El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 12-18

Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and El Paso Police Department.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Montejano Hernandez, Luis A.

Courtesy EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 34
  • 6’00” 120 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child $150,000 Bond

Roman, Aleacim

Courtesy EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 21
  • 5’10” 210 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material
  • $5000 Bond
  • Criminal Mischief $100 < $750 $2000 Bond

San Miguel, Tomas

Courtesy EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 44
  • 5’09” 240 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon $50,000 Bond

Leyva, Jesus R.

Courtesy EPPD
  • H/M
  • Age: 18
  • 5’09” 165 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3500 Bond

Shipman, Michael

Courtesy EPPD
  • B/M
  • Age: 24
  • 6’00” 170 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Possession of Marijuana x2 $2500 Bond (Each)
  • Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals $2500 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

ALANIZ, ANTONIO C

Courtesy EPCSO
  • DOB: 34 years old
  • Height: N/A
  • Weight: N/A
  • Hair: N/A Eyes: N/A
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Bond: $60,000

GOMEZ, LETICIA ADILENE

Courtesy EPCSO
  • DOB: 27 years old
  • Height: 5’1”
  • Weight: 130 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Bond: N/A

HALL, LYDIA THERESA

Courtesy EPCSO
  • DOB: 33 years old
  • Height: 5’6”
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
  • Bond: N/A

BROWN, GOLDEN LOVE

Courtesy EPCSO
  • DOB: 23 years old
  • Height: 5’9”
  • Weight: 160 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Bond: N/A

FLORES, OMAR

Courtesy EPCSO
  • DOB: 55 years old
  • Height: 5’6”
  • Weight: 143 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
  • Bond: $41,000

