El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for January 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE
Lorena Porras
- Age: 31
- 5’4″, 145 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$750<$2,500 x3
- Bond: $11,500
David Fuentes
- Age: 34
- 5’8″, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon
- Bond: $100,000
Gustavo Casas
- Age: 21
- 5’4″, 130 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Credit card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly
- Bond: $5,000
Bryan Madrid
- Age: 26
- 5’9″, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
- Bond: $3,000
Raymond Rodriguez
- Age: 31
- 6’0″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2
- Bond: $18,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Zachary Barnes
- Age: 52
- 5’7″, 215 pounds
- Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $20,000
Marcos Perez
- Age: 28
- 5’4″, 149 pounds
- Black Hair, Brwon Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Maribel Garcia Salazar
- Age: 35
- 5’8″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <=2,000>50 LBS
- Bond: $80,000
Pedro Llamas
- Age: 31
- 6’0″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless
- Bond: $10,000
Marcos Natividad
- Age: 45
- Height: 5’10”, 157 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G
- Bond: $51,000