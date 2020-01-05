El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for January 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE

Lorena Porras

Age: 31

5’4″, 145 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$750<$2,500 x3

Bond: $11,500

David Fuentes

Age: 34

5’8″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon

Bond: $100,000

Gustavo Casas

Age: 21

5’4″, 130 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Credit card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly

Bond: $5,000

Bryan Madrid

Age: 26

5’9″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

Bond: $3,000

Raymond Rodriguez

Age: 31

6’0″, 220 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2

Bond: $18,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Zachary Barnes

Age: 52

5’7″, 215 pounds

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $20,000

Marcos Perez

Age: 28

5’4″, 149 pounds

Black Hair, Brwon Eyes

Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Maribel Garcia Salazar

Age: 35

5’8″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <=2,000>50 LBS

Bond: $80,000

Pedro Llamas

Age: 31

6’0″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless

Bond: $10,000

Marcos Natividad