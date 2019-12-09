El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE

Jaynea Batista

Age: 36

5’7″, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750

Caution: Known Heroin User

Bond: $5,000

Rickey Butler Jr.

Age: 35

6’0″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # items <5 Elderly

Bond: $10,000

Gabriel Elias Collazo

Age: 23

6’01”, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Building

Bond: $20,000

Angel Abel Duran

Age: 35

5’10”, 200 pounds

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Bond: $10,000

Frank Armando Estrada

Age: 36

5’6″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Denise Marie Perez

Age: 36

5’3″, 145 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: N/A

Cory Harris

Age: 29

5’8″, 187 pounds

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $50,000

Travis Wheeler

Age: 37

5’11”, 160 pounds

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>=1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

Michael John Fragoso

Age: 32

5’6″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $40,000

David Flores