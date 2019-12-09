El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE
Jaynea Batista
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 190 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
- Caution: Known Heroin User
- Bond: $5,000
Rickey Butler Jr.
- Age: 35
- 6’0″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # items <5 Elderly
- Bond: $10,000
Gabriel Elias Collazo
- Age: 23
- 6’01”, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Building
- Bond: $20,000
Angel Abel Duran
- Age: 35
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Bond: $10,000
Frank Armando Estrada
- Age: 36
- 5’6″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $10,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Denise Marie Perez
- Age: 36
- 5’3″, 145 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: N/A
Cory Harris
- Age: 29
- 5’8″, 187 pounds
- Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $50,000
Travis Wheeler
- Age: 37
- 5’11”, 160 pounds
- Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>=1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000
Michael John Fragoso
- Age: 32
- 5’6″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $40,000
David Flores
- Age: 59
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $41,000