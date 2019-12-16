El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE
Raymund Rodriguez
- Age: 31
- 6’0″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2
- Bond: $18,000
Eduardo Ramirez
- Age: 34
- 5’5″, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $100,000
Ruby Indranie Correa
- Age: 33
- 5’3″, 140 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family member
- Bond: $1,500
Johnny Lee Carter
- Age: 30
- 5’10”
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child
- Bond: N/A
Biridiana Lizeth Saenz
- 28
- 5’6″, 132 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Kidnapping 3x
- Bond: $1,500,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Hector Ibarra
- Age: 39
- 5’9″, 162 pounds
- Black Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 <1G
- Bond: $100,000
Roberto Cahill
- Age: 23
- 6’2″, 245 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon
- Bond: $100,000
Raphael Hernandez
- Age: 25
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG2>= 1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000
Ruby Gonzalez
- Age: 28
- 4’9″, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bi/2 Counts Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury
- Bond: N/A
Oswaldo Moreno
- Age: 59
- Height: 5’10”, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: N/A