El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE

Raymund Rodriguez

Age: 31

6’0″, 220 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2

Bond: $18,000

Eduardo Ramirez

Age: 34

5’5″, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $100,000

Ruby Indranie Correa

Age: 33

5’3″, 140 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family member

Bond: $1,500

Johnny Lee Carter

Age: 30

5’10”

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child

Bond: N/A

Biridiana Lizeth Saenz

28

5’6″, 132 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Kidnapping 3x

Bond: $1,500,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Hector Ibarra

Age: 39

5’9″, 162 pounds

Black Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 <1G

Bond: $100,000

Roberto Cahill

Age: 23

6’2″, 245 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon

Bond: $100,000

Raphael Hernandez

Age: 25

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG2>= 1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

Ruby Gonzalez

Age: 28

4’9″, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bi/2 Counts Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury

Bond: N/A

Oswaldo Moreno