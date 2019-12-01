El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE

Biridiana Lizeth Saenz

Age: 28

5’6″, 132 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Kidnapping 3x

Bond: $1,500,000 total

Johnnie Lee Carter

Age: 30

5’10”, 245 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child

Bond: n/a

Frank Armando Estrada

Age: 36

5’6″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation

Bond: $10,000

Jasmine Gallegos

Age: 26

5’6″, 103 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Building

Bond: $5,000

Aaron N. Dominguez-Hyatt

Age: 35

5’6″, 230 pounds

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle

Bond $7,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Claudio Andres Motley

Age: 32

5’9″, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle

Bond: n/a

Emilio Camacho

Age: 33

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G

Bond: $100,000

Fabian Alvarado

Age: 25

5’5″, 137 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: n/a

Noel Coley

Age: 26

5’11”, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Two counts Burglary of Habitation

Bond: n/a

Victor Ozuna