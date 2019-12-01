El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s most wanted fugitives include a man who has been on the run since a January 2015 crash that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE

Biridiana Lizeth Saenz

  • Age: 28
  • 5’6″, 132 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Kidnapping 3x
  • Bond: $1,500,000 total

Johnnie Lee Carter

  • Age: 30
  • 5’10”, 245 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child
  • Bond: n/a

Frank Armando Estrada

  • Age: 36
  • 5’6″, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Jasmine Gallegos

  • Age: 26
  • 5’6″, 103 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $5,000

Aaron N. Dominguez-Hyatt

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 230 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle
  • Bond $7,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Claudio Andres Motley

  • Age: 32
  • 5’9″, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle
  • Bond: n/a

Emilio Camacho

  • Age: 33
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G
  • Bond: $100,000

Fabian Alvarado

  • Age: 25
  • 5’5″, 137 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: n/a

Noel Coley

  • Age: 26
  • 5’11”, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Two counts Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: n/a

Victor Ozuna

  • Age: 50
  • 6’0″, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G, Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair
  • Bond: $50,000

