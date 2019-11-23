El Paso’s first murder of 2019 remains unsolved

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was 26 days into the New Year before El Paso saw its first murder. That night, 20-year-old Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr. was shot and killed outside a house party in Northeast El Paso. His murder remains unsolved.

El Paso Police are asking the community to help them solve the first murder of the year as the days of 2019 come to a close.

Kinard, who was also known as “TK” or “T Kizer” was an aspiring rapper. Just before midnight on the night of Saturday, January 26, Kinard was at a house party in the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney. Witnesses say he was a few houses down from the party when they heard multiple gunshots.

Kinard died at the scene. Detectives believe someone has information on who was involved in his murder.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

According to KTSM’s records, Kinard’s murder is one of at least three unsolved murders this year. The September 18th stabbing of Chet Woodard at a bus stop on Cincinnatti and the September 27 shooting death of Carlos Vargas outside the City Slickers bar on Zaragoza are the other two unsolved homicides.