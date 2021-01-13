El Pasoan charged with threatening President Trump, Justice Coney Barrett, and others on Parler

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal grand jury indicted a 49-year-old El Pason for allegedly posting threats against government officials and others on the conservative social media site, Parler.

Michael Reyes, 49, is charged with one count of interstate communication with threat to injure. The indictment alleges Reyes sent threatening posts between December 12, 2020 and December 14, 2020 on the social media platform.

The federal complaint alleges Reyes made threats against multiple government officials, including President Trump, recently appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and President Trump’s Attorney’s Sidney Powell and Lin Wood. Reyes was allegedly upset about recent court cases involving President Trump’s challenge to the electoral counts in several states.

“Trump has been out playing golf, while he lets the rest of us suffer. Trump has sold out to China, and he needs to be executed on-site!! Trump lied to us about the election. Trump’s Legal team tied [sic] to us about the election. Trump lied that we would have a working government and county again, but he lied. Trump single-handedly signed our country over to Satan,” one social post read.

A search for Reyes’ IP address led to an apartment in the 9500 block of Sims in East El Paso where a handgun and rifle with four loaded rifle magazines were located during a search.

The complaint states Reyes told investigators he made the posts while angry but did not intend to actually hurt anyone. He said he was using the social media platform to get a reaction from people.

Reyes was arrested on December 18, 2020, and has remained in custody since. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.