El Paso woman’s purse stolen with items from her late husband and daughter inside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman says her purse was stolen from Rudy’s BBQ in West El Paso with irreplaceable items inside.

“It was the last letter my daughter ever wrote to me and it was in the bag, and the last pictures I ever took with my husband,” said El Pasoan Michelle Tennen.

Michelle Tennen says she forgot her purse at the restaurant on Saturday and when she came back for it the next day hoping someone had turned it in, it had been stolen.

Filing a police report and sharing photos from the security camera of people walking out with her purse.

Security photo of people leaving with Tennen’s purse

Saying it’s not the money that was stolen that matters to her.

“If it were just the cash and contents, they wanted to take no problem but the personal items because my husband and daughter passed away last year, I can’t replace those,” said Tennen.

Tennen shared that her husband of over 20 years died suddenly in 2020 from his intestines being imperforated.

Just a few weeks later her 17-year-old daughter committed suicide, Tennen saying she carried that final letter from her daughter with her everywhere.

“It was the final thing that she put thought into that she touched that she wrote to me, it was very heartfelt,” said Tennen.

The El Paso Police Department says a theft report was made and the case is assigned to the Westside Command criminal investigations.

Anyone with information may contact crime stoppers at 915-566-8477.

