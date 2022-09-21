EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer.
According to court documents, Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, 19, entered the U.S. from the
Republic of Mexico at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.
Gutierrez was a passenger in a vehicle where a small amount of marijuana and empty rifle magazines were found. The vehicle was then sent to secondary inspection and Gutierrez was detained pending further investigation.
While detained, Gutierrez became aggressive and kicked and caused injury to two Customs and Border
Protection officers.
Gutierrez is charged by federal criminal complaint with one count of assault on a federal law
enforcement officer. If convicted, Gutierrez faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Gutierrez is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday, September 22, at 9:00 a.m.
