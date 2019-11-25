El Paso woman arrested on DWI charge after crash with police unit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say a woman was driving drunk when she rear-ended a police cruiser this weekend.

An El Paso Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop at about 11:17 p.m. on Sunday in the 11500 block of Montana Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police said Lexis Croysdill, 23, was driving east in a 2013 Nissan Altima and rear-ended the police unit, sending one officer inside the vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

Croysdill was not injured but was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.15, police said. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000 bond.