El Paso woman arrested for involvement in 2016 Murder of Devon Leatherbury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman has been arrested on a warrant revoking her bond in a case where she allegedly tried to help cover-up a 2016 murder.

Tina McKenzie, 48, was taken into custody Thursday at a home in the 3600 block of Yanagisako Avenue. She was found hiding in a bedroom as El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies searched the residence.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said she is facing an outstanding warrant for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair in connection with a 2016 murder.

According to the El Paso Police Department, she was arrested on June 26, 2018, for tampering or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the 2016 murder of Devon Leatherbury.

Her co-defendants are Richard Zelonis, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence, and Aaron Zelonis, who is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

As KTSM previously reported, Leatherbury was found in the 12700 block of Dyer near Railroad on August 16, 2016. He had been shot in the head and left in the desert. For years, El Paso Police and his mother, Jenette Vargas, pleaded for anyone with information on Leatherbury’s final hours to come forward to investigators.

Court records show that she was set to go to trial on June 10, more than two weeks before she was picked up. Her most recent arrest is a revoking of her bond, according to court records.

Denwood Barrow, 54, was also arrested with McKenzie for allegedly hiding McKenzie. He is facing charges of hindering the apprehension and prosecution of a felon.

Richard and Aaron Zelonis, are father and son, respectively. They were arrested nearly two years after the body of 26-year-old Devon Leatherbury was found shot in the far Northeast El Paso desert.