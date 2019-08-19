elpasostrong
El Paso Walmart shooter on suicide watch, sheriff’s office says

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of killing 22 and injuring 25 more during a mass shooting on Aug. 3 at an El Paso Walmart is on suicide watch, officials said.

Patrick Crusius, 21, was arrested following the shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. He allegedly told arresting officers “I’m the shooter.”

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials, he is being held at the El Paso County Jail and is on suicide watch.

FBI officials said both a state and federal case will be brought against him.

