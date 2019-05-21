El Paso SWAT team arrests man barricaded at Hawthorne Suites

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The El Paso Police Department's SWAT team arrested a man who had barricaded himself in a hotel on Tuesday morning.

The man was barricaded in the Hawthorne Suites in the 6700 block of Boeing. Police sent a notification about the barricaded subject just after 8 a.m. and 20 minutes later announced he had surrendered to the SWAT team.

Both the SWAT and Crisis Intervention teams were on the scene.

No information about the man who was arrested has been released. Police have also not said what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and when more information is made available, KTSM will update this story.