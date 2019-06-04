El Paso SWAT blocking off neighborhood where murder occurred

by: Aaron Bracamontes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT team has blocked off Scott Simpson Drive in East El Paso, where a murder was recorded one day earlier.

A viewer shared a photo of police blocking the street off with red tape and patrol car on Tuesday morning. 

One day earlier police were investigating a homicide on the same street.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man whose name was not released, was found shot inside a home on the 11800 block of Scott Simpson.

No arrests have been made, according to officials.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it as more information becomes available. 

