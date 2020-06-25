El Paso Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in animal cruelty case

1  of  3
by: Tirza Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for animal cruelty this week.

On June 23, 2020, officers took Santiago Dominguez into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on suspicion of cruelty to non-livestock animals with a $10,000 bond.

Dominguez was wanted for allegedly shooting two dogs in the abdominal area with a pellet gun back on April 11 in the 14600 block of Anton Ave.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant on April 27 for the arrest of Dominguez for animal cruelty.

