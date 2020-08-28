El Paso Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest two suspects in Thursday theft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were arrested Thursday in an alleged theft at a home on the Far Eastside.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 38-year-old Omar Moreno and 21-year-old Marcos Silva.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 12500 block of Pellicano in reference to a theft. When deputies arrived, the victim reported that two unknown offenders had stolen an all-terrain vehicle and a power washer from the home.

After an investigation, the two men were arrested, and the stolen property was recovered at a residence located on the 12800 block of Tennyson Drive in Far East El Paso.

Moreno and Silva were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Moreno is charged with theft of property greater than or equal to $100, but less than $750 (All other thefts, theft property greater than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000 (theft of vehicle). He is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Silva was charged with theft property greater than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000 (theft of vehicle). He was held on a $5,000 bond.