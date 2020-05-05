El Paso Sheriff’s Office arrest man for aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49 year-old man for aggravated assault on May 2.

Police arrested Hugo Martinez Solis in the 12700 block of Disraeli Way after he pointed a handgun at a victim during a confrontation over an ongoing civil neighbor issue.

Police said Martinez was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility where he is facing an $11,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest search or transport.

No other information is available at this time.