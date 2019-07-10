El Paso Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit makes arrest in child death in Anthony

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit assisted Anthony Police to investigate the death of a one-year-old child in Anthony.

According to a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office, the unit was called out to the 500 block of Omar Road on July 9. When they arrived they found the body of an infant boy in a bathtub. He was transported to an area hospital where the infant died a short time later, the sheriff’s office release said.

During the investigation the mother of the infant, 21-year-old Jeanniesse Sanchez was found to have been “negligent and did not provide supervision for her child while in the tub,” according to the sheriff’s release.

The sheriff’s major crimes unit secured arrest warrants for Sanchez and she is being charged with injury to a child resulting in Death and Abandoning a Child. She was arrested at her home today in the 2600 block of Catnip in El Paso.

Sanchez was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $30,000 bond.