El Paso Sheriff’s deputies arrest 4 following assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four people accused of attacking a person with a deadly weapon are now booked into the El Paso County Detention Center Facility.

On May 11, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Emerald Dunes Drive in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a news release said.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies determined the victim had sustained visible injuries after being attacked by four individuals outside the residence, the release said.

The four offenders were identified by investigators as Isabella Castro, 20; Obed Pacheco, 22; Kaelly Jimenez, 18; and Daniel Carrillo, 20; the release said.

Jimenez recently turned herself into El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.