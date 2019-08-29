El Paso sex offender sought after not registering new address in North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities need your help finding an El Paso sex offender who allegedly failed to register his new address in North Texas.

According to a news release, Jerry Wayne Colbert reported a change of address to Fort Worth, but did not register or verify that with any law enforcement agencies.

Officials say Colbert was convicted of breaking into a Falls County home and sexually assaulting a 60-year-old female occupant.

Anyone with information on Colbert’s location is urged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.