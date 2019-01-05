El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives to start 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Ytuarte, Daniel
- H/M
- D.O.B. 05/10/1978
- 5’06” 150 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info $5,000 Bond
- Theft $2,500-$30,000 $50,000 Bond
- Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info $5,000 Bond
Gutierrez, Ismael
- H/M
- D.O.B. 07/26/1982
- 5’09” 190 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Robbery $40,000 Bond
- Burglary of Vehicle $5,000 Bond
Teran, Michael
- H/M
- D.O.B. 09/15/1995
- 5’09” 176 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft $2,500-$30,000 $5,000 Bond
Valero, Alexis
- H/M
- D.O.B. 01/16/1998
- 5’07” 140 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Violation of Protective Order $5,000 Bond
- Violation of Protective Order $5,000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
AGUILAR, LORENZO
- DOB: 53 years old
- Height: 5’4”
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted for: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
- BOND: N/A
ALARCON, LINDA
- DOB: 39 years old
- Height: 5’2”
- Weight: 165 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted for: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
- BOND: $100,000
BADILLO, JAZMINE
- DOB: 38 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted for: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
- BOND: N/A
VERDUZCO, HECTOR
- DOB: 19 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 136 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted for: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
- BOND: $41,000
AGUILAR, AARON
- DOB: 40 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 190 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Wanted for: THEFT PROP >=$1500 <$20K
- BOND: N/A