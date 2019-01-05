El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives to start 2019 EPPD and EPCSO EPPD EPPD EPPD EPCSO EPPD EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Ytuarte, Daniel EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 05/10/1978

5’06” 150 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info $5,000 Bond

Theft $2,500-$30,000 $50,000 Bond

Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info $5,000 Bond

Gutierrez, Ismael EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 07/26/1982

5’09” 190 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Robbery $40,000 Bond

Burglary of Vehicle $5,000 Bond

Teran, Michael EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 09/15/1995

5’09” 176 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Theft $2,500-$30,000 $5,000 Bond

Valero, Alexis EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 01/16/1998

5’07” 140 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Violation of Protective Order $5,000 Bond

Violation of Protective Order $5,000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

AGUILAR, LORENZO EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 53 years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 200 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

BOND: N/A

ALARCON, LINDA EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 39 years old

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 165 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

BOND: $100,000

BADILLO, JAZMINE EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 38 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

BOND: N/A

VERDUZCO, HECTOR EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 19 years old

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 136 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

BOND: $41,000

AGUILAR, AARON EPCSO EPCSO