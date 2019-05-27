El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives still includes teen murder suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Hyatt, Israel Dwayne
- H/M
- Age: 37
- 5'05" 170 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Burglary of Building $5000 Bond
Wright, Elizabeth Frances
- W/F
- Age: 38
- 5'02" 115 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Forgery $5000 Bond
Lachica, Ruben
- H/M
- Age: 60
- 5'08" 165 lbs.
- Brown Hair/Bald Brown Eyes
- Burglary of Building $5000 Bond
Herrera, Marc Anthony
- H/M
- Age: 27
- 5'10" 130 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon $10,000 Bond
- Discharge Firearm in certain Municipalities $5000 Bond
Grado, Michael Anthony
- H/M
- Age: 40
- 5'10" 200 lbs.
- Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
- 2x Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse $5000 Bond (Each)
- Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse $1500 Bond
- Burglary of Vehicle $1000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
CORTEZ, ARMANDO
- DOB: 38 years old
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 190 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
- Bond: $1,000,000
CONDRIN, ERIC ALEXANDER
- DOB: 43 years old
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 225 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel
- Wanted For: 2 COUNTS MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G<200G / MAN/DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- Bond: $141,000
JAUREGUI, ARATH
- DOB: 19 years old
- Height: 5'5"
- Weight: 135 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: MURDER
- Bond: $2,000,000
GALAN, MARIA ELENA
- DOB: 27 years old
- Height: 5'5"
- Weight: 155 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ROBBERY
- Bond: N/A
SANCHEZ-RANGEL, BIANCA MARIE
- DOB: 36 years old
- Height: 5'0"
- Weight: 135 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- Bond: N/A