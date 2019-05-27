El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives still includes teen murder suspect EPPD EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO EPPD EPPD EPPD EPPD EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Hyatt, Israel Dwayne EPPD EPPD

H/M

Age: 37

5'05" 170 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Burglary of Building $5000 Bond

Wright, Elizabeth Frances EPPD EPPD

W/F

Age: 38

5'02" 115 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Forgery $5000 Bond

Lachica, Ruben EPPD EPPD

H/M

Age: 60

5'08" 165 lbs.

Brown Hair/Bald Brown Eyes

Burglary of Building $5000 Bond

Herrera, Marc Anthony EPPD EPPD

H/M

Age: 27

5'10" 130 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon $10,000 Bond

Discharge Firearm in certain Municipalities $5000 Bond

Grado, Michael Anthony EPPD EPPD

H/M

Age: 40

5'10" 200 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes

2x Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse $5000 Bond (Each)

Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse $1500 Bond

Burglary of Vehicle $1000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

CORTEZ, ARMANDO EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 38 years old

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/ PREV CONV

Bond: $1,000,000

CONDRIN, ERIC ALEXANDER EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 43 years old

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 225 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel

Wanted For: 2 COUNTS MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G< 200G / MAN/DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

/ MAN/DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: $141,000

JAUREGUI, ARATH EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 19 years old

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 135 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: MURDER

Bond: $2,000,000

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​GALAN, MARIA ELENA EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 27 years old

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 155 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: ROBBERY

Bond: N/A

SANCHEZ-RANGEL, BIANCA MARIE EPCSO EPCSO