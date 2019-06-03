El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives for the first week of June
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Departmtne
Cano, Jesus Manuel
- H/M
- Age: 36
- 5’07” 190 lbs.
- Bald/Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Poss CS PG1>=1G <4G x 3 2@ $5000 Each; $2500 Bond
- $2500 Bond
- Evading Arrest Detention $2500 Bond
Valenzuela, Rejino Nathan
- H/M
- Age: 39
- 6’01” 265 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Viol Bond/Protective Order $5000 Bond
Garcia, Lee Anthony
- H/M
- Age: 32
- 5’05” 160 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>= $200 $5000 Bond
Salazar, Mark A
- H/M
- Age: 31
- 5’07” 183 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft of Property < = $100<$750 $2000 Bond
Fanning, Katherine
- W/F
- Age: 55
- 5’04” 165 lbs.
- Red Hair Green Eyes
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 $5000 Bond
- THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 $5000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
HERNANDEZ, NORMA PATRICIA
- DOB: 43 years old
- Height: 5’5”
- Weight: 120 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
- Bond: $5,000
RAMOS, FELIPE
- DOB: 37 years old
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 175 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- Bond: $100,000
ALIRE, RICARDO ANDRE
- DOB: 24 years old
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY / PROH WEAPON
- Bond: $41,000
JACQUEZ, IRENE
- DOB: 33 years old
- Height: 5’3”
- Weight: 155 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: 2 COUNTS MAN/DEL CS PG 1>=4G <200G
- Bond: $75,000
DURON, PAUL
- DOB: 47 years old
- Height: 5’7”
- Weight: 190 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: BURGLARY OF HABITATION
- Bond: $34,000
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
