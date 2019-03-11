El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives for March 8. to 14 EPPD and EPCSO EPPD EPCSO EPPD EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO EPCSO EPPD EPPD EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Rincon, Jacobo EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 03/09/1996

5’06” 140 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Firearm $1,500 Bond

Theft >$100 <$750 $500 Bond

Gomez, Jorge EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 09/22/1988

5’06” 130 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By Felon

Evading Arrest Detention With Vehicle

Swindler, Steven EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 03/15/1983

6’01” 215lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

2x Theft Under $2,500 2 or More Prior Convictions

$15,000 Total Bond

Bejarano-Garcia, Juan EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 03/09/1985

5’11” 190lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Assault CBI $5,000 Bond

Carrillo, Juan EPPD EPPD

H/M

D.O.B. 02/06/1997

5’07” 150lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Burglary of Habitation No Bond

2x Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

HILL, KHARLI VICTORIA EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 26 years old

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 120 lbs

Hair: Blond or Strawberry Eyes: Blue

Wanted For: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: N/A

ROBINSON, ROBERT LEE EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 41 years old

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 205 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $50,000

MODESTO, ALEXANDRA EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 20 years old

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 110 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT / ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

Bond: $25,000

GONZALEZ, JACOB EPCSO EPCSO

DOB: 21 years old

Height: 4’5”

Weight: 90 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / POSS CS PG 1>=4G<200G

Bond: $50,000

GONZALEZ, VANESSA EPCSO EPCSO