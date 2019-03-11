El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives for March 8. to 14

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Rincon, Jacobo

  • H/M
  • D.O.B. 03/09/1996
  • 5’06” 140 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Firearm $1,500 Bond
  • Theft >$100 <$750 $500 Bond

Gomez, Jorge

  • H/M
  • D.O.B. 09/22/1988
  • 5’06” 130 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By Felon
  • Evading Arrest Detention With Vehicle

Swindler, Steven

  • H/M
  • D.O.B. 03/15/1983
  • 6’01” 215lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • 2x Theft Under $2,500 2 or More Prior Convictions
  • $15,000 Total Bond

Bejarano-Garcia, Juan

  • H/M
  • D.O.B. 03/09/1985
  • 5’11” 190lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Assault CBI $5,000 Bond

Carrillo, Juan

  • H/M
  • D.O.B. 02/06/1997
  • 5’07” 150lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Burglary of Habitation No Bond
  • 2x Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

El Paso County Coliseum 

HILL, KHARLI VICTORIA

  • DOB: 26 years old
  • Height: 5’7”
  • Weight: 120 lbs
  • Hair: Blond or Strawberry Eyes: Blue
  • Wanted For: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
  • Bond: N/A

ROBINSON, ROBERT LEE

  • DOB: 41 years old
  • Height: 6’0”
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • Bond: $50,000

MODESTO, ALEXANDRA

  • DOB: 20 years old
  • Height: 5’7”
  • Weight: 110 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT / ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
  • Bond: $25,000

GONZALEZ, JACOB

  • DOB: 21 years old
  • Height: 4’5”
  • Weight: 90 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / POSS CS PG 1>=4G<200G
  • Bond: $50,000

GONZALEZ, VANESSA

  • DOB: 33 years old
  • Height: 5’2”
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500 < $30K
  • Bond: $40,000

