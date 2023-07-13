EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old man residing in El Paso was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, trafficking of a person and online solicitation of a minor after police in Harlingen, Texas, responded to a runaway call, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Harlingen Police officers responded to the runaway call at 2:48 a.m., Saturday, July 8.

Police say that during the initial investigation, it was discovered that a 13-year-old girl had left her residence without the consent of her parents.

Further investigation revealed that the teenage girl had been recently chatting online with Felix Xavier Robles, 18, according to police.

Police say Robles drove to Harlingen to meet up with the teenage girl and she left with Robles.

Officers were able to identify a vehicle used in the commission of this offense that is registered to Robles with a Florida address.

The girl’s cellphone was able to be tracked to Mathis, Texas, where they were detained by the Mathis Police Department. Investigators then returned Robles to Harlingen.

Robles was charged with aggravated kidnapping issued with a $300,000 bond, trafficking of a person issued with a $300,000 bond and online solicitation of a minor issued with a $100,000 bond.