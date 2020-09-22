El Paso police searching for suspect in string of mail thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected in a string of mail thefts.

The thefts happened on Aug. 21 on the Westside, according to detectives with the Westside Regional Command.

The suspect, who was a passenger in a white sedan, can be seen in photos and a video taking items out of mailboxes and returns to the car, taking the items with her.

Anyone with information regarding this unidentified female depicted in the photos and video is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 915-832-4400.

To prevent mail theft, police recommend all residents follow these tips:

  • Pick the mail delivered to their mailbox before dark.
  • Never leave mail in your mailbox overnight.
  • Call police if you see people checking mailboxes

