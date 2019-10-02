El Paso Police release name of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; searching for driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in the Lower Valley on Wednesday morning.

Hector Leyva, 59, was killed in the crash at about 2 a.m. in the 7900 block of Alameda, a release from the El Paso Police Department said.

Leyva was taken to Del Sol Medical Center after the crash where he died, police said.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man in his late 20’s or early 30’s who was driving a dark-colored SUV east on Alameda at the time of the crash. The SUV was last seen speeding south on Fresno.

Anyone who may know the man is asked to call the police at 915-212-4080 or 915-566-8477.