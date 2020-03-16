El Paso Police release mug shot of man arrested following officer-involved shooting near Riverside HS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man arrested last week following an officer-involved shooting near Riverside High School is facing additional charges.

Alexander Maestas, 22, was shot and arrested on March 11 in the 7900 block of Hockney.

Courtesy EPPD

Police had received a call that Maestas was seen leaving the high school with a gun. When an officer found him, Maestas allegedly pulled out a gun and was shot by the officer, police had said last week.

Maestas had been charged with aggravated assault against a Public Servant and received a $250,000 bond. On Monday, police added unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places with a $20,000 bond and possession of a controlled substance with at $5,000 bond.