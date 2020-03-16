El Paso Police release mug shot of man arrested following officer-involved shooting near Riverside HS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man arrested last week following an officer-involved shooting near Riverside High School is facing additional charges.
Alexander Maestas, 22, was shot and arrested on March 11 in the 7900 block of Hockney.
Police had received a call that Maestas was seen leaving the high school with a gun. When an officer found him, Maestas allegedly pulled out a gun and was shot by the officer, police had said last week.
Maestas had been charged with aggravated assault against a Public Servant and received a $250,000 bond. On Monday, police added unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places with a $20,000 bond and possession of a controlled substance with at $5,000 bond.